$176 million now available from FEMA for Laura, Delta aid

The logo of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is seen at its headquarters August 27, 2011 in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana parishes recovering from two hurricanes that struck last year are now in line to get get a total of more than $176 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Gov. John Bel Edwards discussed the funding at a news conference Thursday with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.

The total includes $136 million in newly approved funding. $40 million was approved earlier. Twenty-five parishes around Louisiana are in line for some of the money.

Most will go to southwest Louisiana parishes hit by hurricanes Laura and Delta, including $112.6 million available for hard-hit Calcasieu Parish.