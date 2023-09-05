UPDATE: PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – Police responded to a reported shooting on Friday night during a high school football game at Port Allen High School.

A 16-year-old died, and an adult female was injured and is in the hospital, according to West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s spokesman, Sgt. Landon Groger.

The shooting occurred at the parking lot of the stadium on campus during halftime of Friday night’s football contest between Brusly and Port Allen high schools. The game was called and ended in a 13-13 tie.

The West Baton Rouge School Board confirmed that the 16-year-old killed in the shooting was a student. The school board said that there will be an increase in security when classes resume Tuesday morning.

“We have ongoing programs in our schools that teach students ways to resolve disputes with their peers. We will re-double those efforts and work with the Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s

Office and others in the coming months to teach our students that violence destroys many

people’s lives,” said Superintendent Chandler Smith. “Our prayers are with everyone touched by this tragedy. In times like these, our entire community grieves. By loving and supporting each other, we will get through it.”

Read the full statement below.

“We are deeply saddened by the shooting that took place at the Port Allen High/Brusly High

football game on Friday night. Our first priorities at this time are to assist the family of the

student who died, and all our students, and to assist the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office in its

investigation.

Although we had extra security at this game, it ended in a tragic incident. At this time, we ask for prayers for all involved. We will have crisis teams ready to talk with and assist our students at our

high schools when classes resume on Tuesday morning. And while we do not expect any problems at schools, we will have an increased security presence at schools for the coming period.

We will not issue any information on the shooting. Any requests for more information about the

incident or those involved should be made to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.”

Groger said that the sheriff’s office is leaving no stone unturned and that they are looking for the suspect.