16-year-old accused of biting attack dies in police custody in South Louisiana

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — A 16-year-old has died in the custody of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office after suffering a medical emergency during his arrest.
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto’s office said in a statement that the death occurred after a deputy responded to a call in Metairie on Sunday.
The deputy found a 53-year-old man with bite wounds to his face. The victim’s 16-year-old son was detained for the attack.
The statement says the suspect “suffered an apparent medical emergency during the arrest” and was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy is planned for Tuesday.
