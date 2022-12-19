LOUISIANA (KLFY) – More than 145,000 households will see a decrease in their SNAP benefits.

This is because there was a cost-of-living adjustment to social security and veterans benefits.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services said the average reduction will be around $50 beginning in Jan.

Other benefits affected will be the family independence temporary assistance program and the kinship care subsidy program.

According to The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, “Currently, SNAP recipients receive Emergency Allotments, which brings them to the maximum benefit amount for their household size. Benefit reductions for these households may not be noticeable until Emergency Allotments expire once the Public Health Emergency ends.”