GRANT PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Louisiana State Police Troop E, on May 7, 2022, at around 8:45 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. Highway 165 at Louisiana Highway 3130. This crash claimed the life of a 14-year-old juvenile passenger.

The initial investigation revealed a 2006 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a juvenile, was westbound on Louisiana Highway 3130. As the Toyota approached the intersection of U.S. Highway 165, the juvenile failed to stop at the stop sign before proceeding. As a result, the Toyota entered the northbound travel lanes of U.S. Highway 165 and was struck by a northbound 2022 Hyundai. This action caused the Toyota to overturn onto its roof ejecting two passengers.

At the time of the crash, the juvenile driver was transporting six juvenile passengers. Four of the six juvenile passengers, who were not restrained, sustained moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital. One juvenile passenger, who was not restrained, sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital. One juvenile passenger, who was not restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Grant Parish Coroner’s Office. The juvenile driver, who was not restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The driver of the Hyundai and three passengers, who all were restrained, sustained moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police wanted to remind and inform motorists that properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most important decisions that a motorist can make. While not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

In 2022, Troop E has investigated 16 fatal crashes resulting in 17 deaths.