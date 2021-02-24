13-year-old killed in pileup crash on Louisiana bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 13-year-old girl has died after a tractor-trailer plowed into vehicles on a Louisiana bridge, triggering a pileup involving more than a dozen cars.

Louisiana State Police say the crash happened Tuesday morning on the Old Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge.

Trooper Taylor Scrantz says 42-year-old Marlin Jordan was driving down a slope in an 18-wheeler and was unable to stop as he approached multiple cars ahead of him.

At least 16 cars were involved in chain-reaction crashes. Police say Janaria James died in the accident.

Authorities say several others were taken to hospitals with moderate injuries. It wasn’t clear whether Jordan would be charged in the crash.