13-year-old from Louisiana dies in two-vehicle crash

ST AMANT, La. (BRPROUD) – Kaijah Jones, 13, of Maurepas is dead after suffering serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Monday night.

The fatal crash occurred “on LA Hwy 431 at LA Hwy 935 in Ascension Parish,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

The investigation into this crash started around 6 p.m. and the two vehicles involved in this crash were a 2013 Nissan Maxima and 2015 Chevrolet Silverado.

Kim Jones, 34, was driving the Nissan Maxima and Kaijah Jones was in the front seat when the crash happened.

Investigators determined that the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado was going south on LA Hwy 431 when it was hit by the Nissan Maxima.

LSP says, “for reasons still under investigation, Jones failed to stop for a red traffic signal

and drove into the path of the Chevrolet.”

The Chevrolet hit the Nissan on the passenger side where Jones was sitting in the vehicle.

Jones was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and was sent to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The 13-year-old passed away at the hospital.

The driver of the Nissan Maxima was also wearing a seat belt and suffered moderate injuries, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Authorities do not know if impairment played a part in this accident.

State police did take a toxicology sample from Kim Jones and results are forthcoming.

LSP says, “the driver of the Chevrolet was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries.”

A chemical breath test concluded that the driver of the Chevrolet was not impaired at the time of the crash.

The investigation into this fatal crash remains ongoing.

