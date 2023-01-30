ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – “Momma, I got him!,” Kamdyn Fruge’ crowed.

The 12-year-old had waited and worked for months to prep his hunting area after seeing a deer on the game camera that he called “Pretty Boy.” The efforts paid off on Sunday, Dec. 18 when he landed the 10-point, 235-pound buck.

The West Feliciana Middle School seventh-grader laid the ground work, so to speak, by putting out rice bran and corn at the beginning of hunting season on a lease off Jones Vaughn Creek Road in St. Francisville.

He took the buck with one shot from the stand around 4:45 p.m., using a Mossberg Patriot Vortex .30-06 Springfield Bolt-Action Rifle with Scope – a Christmas present. Ashley Fruge’ said her son had been in the stand about two hours at that point.

Ashton Milazzo Ashton Milazzo Ashton Milazzo

Kamdyn said it was peaceful afternoon and the wind was favorable for hunting. He used a grunt call as a lure, and “Pretty Boy” was the only stag to come into view that day. Despite the hunter making some unintended noises, the deer came within 15 yards and remained in his line of sight.

The whitetail did not make it very far.

After seeing his trophy, Kamdyn called his mom to celebrate.

He’s been hunting for four or five years. Ashley said she’s proud of her son and is glad he’s doing something he loves.

The young woodsman would like to thank Noel Gilmore, who owns the lease where he shot “Pretty Boy.” This taste of victory and venison has him making plans for later this year.

Kamdyn said this was his personal best – but he wants that title to be short-lived. He believes there’s “no stopping me now, I want to get a bigger one next hunting season.”