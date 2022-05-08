SABINE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Louisiana State Police Troop E, on May 7, 2022, around 6:30 p.m., police responded to a fatal crash on JaBush Road. This crash claimed the life of 11-year-old Saylor Gatti of Zwolle.

The initial investigation revealed a 2021 Yamaha Viking Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV), driven by Gatti, was westbound on JaBush Road. For reasons still under investigation, Gatti lost control of the vehicle which caused it to overturn. This action ejected Gatti and her three juvenile passengers from the vehicle.

Gatti, who was not restrained or wearing a helmet, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Sabine Parish Coroner’s Office. One juvenile passenger, who was not restrained or wearing a helmet, sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Two additional juvenile passengers, who also were not restrained or wearing a helmet, sustained no injuries.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police wanted to remind and inform motorists that properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most important decisions that a motorist can make. While not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

In 2022, Troop E has investigated 16 fatal crashes resulting in 17 deaths.