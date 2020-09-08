11-year-old booked for second-degree murder of family member in Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A 11-year-old was booked on a charge of second-degree murder on Monday after Calcasieu Parish sheriff’s deputies say a family member was shot to death.
Andrew LaFleur, III, 39, of Moss Bluff was found dead at a residence on Erble Lane in Moss Bluff from an apparent gunshot wound shortly after 5 p.m. Monday. The child was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center. No further information is available at this time.
The investigation is continuing.
