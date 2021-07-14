102-year-old animal advocate recognized for lifelong work of helping animals in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La.(WGNO)— On Wednesday, The Humane Society of Louisiana and State Legislatures honored Holly F.Reynolds and her lifelong work of helping animals in need.

For the past 60 years, Reynolds lobbied for stronger bills and higher penalties against animal abusers.

She also rescued stray dogs and cats, volunteered, donated to her favorite animal charities, and encouraged people to be kind and compassionate whenever she could.

In addition to that, she formed three organizations:

The Northshore Humane Society

The Coalition of Animal Advocates (COLAA)

The Capitol Area Animal Welfare Society (CAAWS)

To recognize Ms. Reynold’s work, who turned 102 this year, the Humane Society of Louisiana and Representative Barbara Freiberg introduced a Resolution that would honor Holly during the 2021 legislative session.

“We cannot thank Holly enough for paving the way for the rest of us to follow. Her dedication and devotion to this honorable cause speak volumes of her character and depth of compassion,” said Jeff Dorson, HSLA Director, who has known Holly ever since he moved to Louisiana 33 years ago. “Holly was my mentor, and I continue to look up to her,” added Dorson.

A copy of the Resolution is enclosed: https://legiscan.com/LA/text/HCR29/id/2379761.