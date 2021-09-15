1,000 year-old artifacts found inside massive alligator killed at Eagle Lake

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Four men won the battle against a 13-foot alligator that weighed more than 750 pounds. The gator was discovered to have swallowed some artifacts that could be more than 1,000 years old.

On September 2, Todd Hollingsworth, along with his brother, father-in-law and a friend, killed the massive alligator at Eagle Lake in Warren County. They said it took them hours to detain and load the gator onto the boat.

The group took the alligator to Red Antler Processing in Yazoo City. The owner, Shane Smith, found what’s believed to be two Native American artifacts inside the animal.

Courtesy: Shane Smith

Courtesy: Shane Smith

Courtesy: Shane Smith

Courtesy: Shane Smith

Courtesy: Shane Smith

An atlatl, which was used before the bow and arrow was invented, and a plummet were found inside the gator. Smith said experts “suspect it may have been traded down through the different tribes from around the Great Lakes.”

The four hunters believe this is the biggest gator that they’ve killed during alligator hunting season in Mississippi. They plan have a full-size mount of the animal created.