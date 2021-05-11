1 teen dead, 3 hurt when stolen SUV crashes after chase ends

OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a 15-year-old boy was fatally thrown from an SUV when the stolen vehicle crashed and overturned after a chase had ended.

A news release said a trooper had tried to stop a Ford Explorer speeding on U.S. Highway 167 shortly after 2 a.m.

Monday and chased it briefly, but slowed down because bad weather made the speed unsafe. Trooper First Class Thomas Gossens says the driver and all four passengers were 15 or 16 years old.

The dead youth was identified as 15-year-old Trashawn Harrison of Abbeville.

The three other passengers were hurt. Gossens says the driver’s family has told police they will bring him in.