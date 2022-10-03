HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — Deputies arrested a man accused of striking two pedestrians in a hit-and-run in Harvey on Sunday (Oct. 2) night. According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man was killed and a woman was injured.

The JPSO says that the incident happened just before midnight near the intersection of Apache Dr., and Manhattan Blvd. When deputies arrived at the scene they said they found a man and woman lying in the southbound lanes. The man was pronounced dead on the scene and the woman suffered a head injury and a spinal fracture.

As deputies were investigating the scene, they were called to another crash just a block away from the original scene. When JPSO deputies arrived at the second location, in the 1100 block of Manhattan Blvd., they found a white Chevrolet Silverado with significant damage to the front of the vehicle. Deputies said the damage to the front was consistent with being involved in the hit-and-run crash.

Through the investigation, detectives discovered that the driver of the vehicle was 46-year-old Travis Barnes from Marrero, accused of striking the victims and fleeing the scene. Barnes was booked on vehicular homicide, first-degree vehicular negligent injury, driving while intoxicated, hit-and-run driving involving serious or fatal injury and careless operation.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. The identity of the victims is being withheld at this time.