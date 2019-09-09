Questions after police fatally shoot man who streamed chase

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The fatal police shooting of a man who livestreamed himself being pursued by officers is raising questions about whether they could have used another method to stop him.

Thirty-year-old Brian Quinones was shot Saturday after police in a Minneapolis suburb say he confronted them with a knife.

It’s not clear whether police knew that Quinones’ family members were worried about him, but experts say his mental state would’ve been immaterial if police faced an imminent threat.

Still, officers are trained to take appropriate measures to avoid being put in a situation where deadly force may have to be used.

No new details were released Monday about the shooting. It’s unknown if squad car or body-worn cameras captured video of the shooting.