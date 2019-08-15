Chennault Museum breaks ground for new Air Park

MONROE, La. (08/15/19)– After 5 years of planning, the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum is finally beginning its Air Park Project.

Many gathered to celebrate the park’s groundbreaking along with the “Spirit of ’45” National Holiday.

There will soon be multiple buildings protecting both the aircraft and the history they hold.

Museum personnel say the idea of the air park came after engineers restored models, but didn’t have anywhere to keep them from being damaged by the Louisiana weather. The museum director says the park will also be a way to show the city’s patriotism while inspiring children to join the armed forces.

The Chennault Museum expects the air park to open up to the public by 2020.