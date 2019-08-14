Stolen bucket truck found in Ouachita River after 6 months

CATAHOULA PARISH, La (08/13/19)–It’s a fish, it’s a boat, no it’s a F550 bucket truck. This bucket truck was reported missing in Concordia Parish on January 23rd. However, it turned up more than six months later and more than 80 miles away in the Ouachita River by the Harrisonburg Park Boat Launch.



“We could see the top portion of a boom and we did think it was bucket truck,” said Ben Adams, Detective at Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office



The Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office received many calls on July 29th about a truck being submerged in the river.



“We had a diver go down and make sure no one was inside the vehicle,” said Adams.



Luckily, There wasn’t…But he did find a lot of sand.



“The sand and silk inside the truck, in the cab of the truck, in the bed of the truck and also packed around the truck,” said Adams.



An empty F550 bucket truck can weigh about 4 tons , but add in all the sand and water, you’re looking at 10 tons. On July 29th, D&J Construction tried to remove the bucket truck with a John Deere front end loader, however after 3 chains breaking it wasn’t a success. Officials decided to wait until the water levels went down. After working for an hour and a half, they got the truck out.



“I feel like the truck was probably put into the river intentionally,” said Adams.



The water has been high in that area for the past 6 months, that’s why detectives believe it’s been hidden in the river…in hopes it would never be seen again.



I really think it was probably placed there sometime shortly after the 23 when it was reported stolen,” said Adams.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information on the case, contact the Concordia Parish Sheriffs Office (318-336-5231) or Detective Ben Adams at the Catahoula Parish Sheriffs Office (318-744-5411).