Reacting to an active shooter

WEST MONROE, LA (08/14/19)--The expansion of Arkansas Road is creating a traffic change that West Monroe has never had, four new roundabouts. The Department of Transpiration and Development is hopeful that the Kiroli Road and Warren Drive roundabouts will be completed by next Thursday.

"Getting down Wallace Road after work, you might be there for thirty minutes trying to turn left on Arkansas road. I think it's going to really help once people get use to it," said Lee Hicks, Butcher at Gene Cox's Grocery on Arkansas Road.

Roundabouts not only help speed up traffic, but lower the number of car wrecks.

"What roundabouts do is they reduce serious accidents by 90%. A lot of the serious accidents are what we call it a t-bone accident, where someone runs into a side of a vehicle," said Marshall Hill, District Engineer at Louisiana Transportation and Development.