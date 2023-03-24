Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
71°
Sign Up
West Monroe
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted
Ouachita Parish
South Arkansas
Local News
Arkansas News
Louisiana News
Mississippi News
National News
Morning Show
Midday Ark-La-Miss News Update
Russia and Ukraine conflict
Politics from The Hill
Politics
Entertainment
Press Releases
Top Stories
Louisiana Living: Chennault Aviation and Military …
Video
Top Stories
Louisiana Living: Nela Arts Council
Video
Mississippi tornado victims wonder, ‘How can we rebuild?’
How the Affordable Housing Crisis is affecting low …
Video
Louisiana Living: In the Garden with Kerry Heafner
Video
Weather
Current Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Alerts
Submit your weather pics
ArkLaMiss Wx Extra
Top Stories
Warming-fueled supercells to hit South more often
Video
Top Stories
21 deaths reported from Mississippi tornadoes
Top Stories
Evening Forecast – Sunday, March 26th
Video
Evening Forecast – Saturday, March 25th
Video
Severe weather warnings issued for the Ark-La-Miss
Video
Crossett High School will be the designated storm …
Sports
LIV Golf
College Sports
Geaux Nation
Karl Malone’s Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
Beast of the Week
Women in Sports
Bulldog Blitz
Bulldog Blitz
Talon Talk
Talon Talk Page
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Geaux Black and Gold
High School Football
Top Stories
Chargers lineman says TSA agent sexually assaulted …
Top Stories
LSU Women’s basketball advanced to the Final Four …
Video
Lady Techsters Softball gets Sunday Funday vibes …
Video
Grambling State softball snapped its 9-game win streak …
Video
Grambling State Sweeps Alcorn State in SWAC series …
Video
Community
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Salute To Veterans
Nominate: Salute a Veteran
Louisiana Living
Remarkable Women
Nominate a Remarkable Woman 2023
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Boil Advisories
Destination Louisiane
Clear the Shelters
Events
Veterans Voices
NBC 10 Salutes
Top Stories
Louisiana Living: Chennault Aviation and Military …
Video
Top Stories
Louisiana Living: Nela Arts Council
Video
Louisiana Living: In the Garden with Kerry Heafner
Video
Chemin-A-Haut State Park to host Easter Egg Hunt …
Kona Ice of Northeast Louisiana celebrates Tax Day …
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Honey Hole Insider
ASK DR. GRAY
Health Minute
Ask The Experts
Sponsored Content: Air Service
Sponsored Content: FastServ Medical
Sponsored Content: Floor Works
Sponsored Content: Fresh Start Rehab
Sponsored Content: Kens Coffee
Sponsored Content: Magickal Mystic
Sponsored Content: Magickal Mystic “Moments of Mindfulness”
Sponsored Content: Wound Ostomy Care Clinic
Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
KARD KTVE Mobile Apps
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Sign up for our Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
LIV Golf
Phil Mickelson talks LIV Golf in Tucson
Top LIV Golf Headlines
Don't Miss
Monroe man accused of possessing morphine, fentanyl, …
Man allegedly expressed his desire to impregnate …
Four children attempt to escape home where their …
Monroe man accused of sending text messages threatening …
Man killed in middle of street in Opelousas
Don't Miss
How the Affordable Housing Crisis is affecting low …
Chemin-A-Haut State Park to host Easter Egg Hunt …
Chamber to Host Luncheon Celebrating Ouachita Parish …
Bechtelheimer lecture to take place on April 13th …
Midday Ark-La-Miss News Update: Mar. 28, 2023
Trending Stories
Monroe man accused of possessing morphine, fentanyl, …
Man allegedly expressed his desire to impregnate …
Four children attempt to escape home where their …
Monroe man accused of sending text messages threatening …
Man killed in middle of street in Opelousas