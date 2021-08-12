List: Which school districts will require masks for the 2021-2022 school year? And when will classes begin?

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Students are set to return to school for the 2021-2022 school year in a matter of days in most areas of Northeast Louisiana, and parts of Arkansas if they have not already begun.

Amid the current COVID-19 Delta variant surge, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edward’s recent decision to reinstate the mask mandate for vaccinated and unvaccinated people and Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s declaration of a state of emergency; many want to know what school districts will be requiring masks for students and which will not. Will some back-to-school start dates be pushed back?

The Union Parish School District has already announced that classes for the 2021-2022 school year will be delayed until September 7, 2021.

Parents of some students in the Ouachita Parish School system have protested outside of a board meeting in West Monroe, expressing their concerns in regards to the administration announcing masks for students inside the classroom will be a requirement when they return.

Below you will find a list of school districts in our coverage area, and whether or not wearing a mask is a requirement and start dates for students in each district.

LOUISIANA SCHOOLS

OUACHITA PARISH – Start Date 8/16 – Mask Mandate

Start Date 8/16 – Mask Mandate LINCOLN PARISH – Start Date 8/19 – Temporary Mask Mandate

Start Date 8/19 – Temporary Mask Mandate UNION PARISH – Start Date 9/7 – Mask Mandate

Start Date 9/7 – Mask Mandate MOREHOUSE PARISH – Start Date 8/16 – Mask Mandate

Start Date 8/16 – Mask Mandate CALDWELL PARISH – Start Date 8/12 – Mask Mandate

Start Date 8/12 – Mask Mandate RICHLAND PARISH – Start Date 8/16 – Mask Mandate

Start Date 8/16 – Mask Mandate FRANKLIN PARISH – Start Date 8/11 – Mask Mandate

Start Date 8/11 – Mask Mandate MADISON PARISH – Start Date 8/12 – Mask Mandate

Start Date 8/12 – Mask Mandate TENSAS PARISH – Start Date 8/5 – Mask Mandate

Start Date 8/5 – Mask Mandate LA SALLE PARISH – Start Date 8/18 – Mask Mandate

Start Date 8/18 – Mask Mandate CATAHOULA PARISH – Start Date 8/13 – Mask Mandate

Start Date 8/13 – Mask Mandate WINN PARISH – Start Date 8/6 – Mask Mandate

Start Date 8/6 – Mask Mandate CONCORDIA PARISH – Start Date 8/16 – N/A

Start Date 8/16 – N/A EAST CARROLL PARISH – Start Date 8/16 – N/A

Start Date 8/16 – N/A WEST CARROLL PARISH – Start Date 8/16 – N/A

ARKANSAS SCHOOLS

Masks Required For Students/Staff

El Dorado School District

Camden Fairview School District

Strong-Huttig School District

Warren School District

Monticello School District

Masks Required For Students/Staff considering Covid Positivity Rate

Magnolia School District

Masks Not Required but “strongly recommended”

Junction City School District

Parkers Chapel School District

Hamburg School District

Smackover-Norphlet School District

Fordyce Public Schools

Districts TBA