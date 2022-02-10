List: Burn Bans across the Ark-La-Miss

Many parishes and counties across the Ark-La-Miss have issued Burn Bans over the past few days. Below is a list of those areas who are currently under a temporary Burn Ban.
Louisiana
|Catahoula Parish
|Burn Ban issued until further notice
|Franklin Parish
|Burn Ban issued until further notice
|Richland Parish
|Burn Ban issued until further notice
|West Carroll Parish
|Burn Ban issued until further notice
Arkansas
|Ashley County
|Burn Ban issued until further notice
|Union County
|Burn Ban issued until further notice
We will continue to update this list as the information becomes available.