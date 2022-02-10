List: Burn Bans across the Ark-La-Miss

Many parishes and counties across the Ark-La-Miss have issued Burn Bans over the past few days. Below is a list of those areas who are currently under a temporary Burn Ban.

Louisiana

Catahoula Parish Burn Ban issued until further notice Franklin Parish Burn Ban issued until further notice Richland Parish Burn Ban issued until further notice West Carroll Parish Burn Ban issued until further notice

Arkansas

Ashley County Burn Ban issued until further notice Union County Burn Ban issued until further notice

We will continue to update this list as the information becomes available.