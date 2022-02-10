List: Burn Bans across the Ark-La-Miss

Many parishes and counties across the Ark-La-Miss have issued Burn Bans over the past few days. Below is a list of those areas who are currently under a temporary Burn Ban.

Louisiana

Catahoula ParishBurn Ban issued until further notice
Franklin ParishBurn Ban issued until further notice
Richland ParishBurn Ban issued until further notice
West Carroll ParishBurn Ban issued until further notice

Arkansas

Ashley CountyBurn Ban issued until further notice
Union CountyBurn Ban issued until further notice

We will continue to update this list as the information becomes available.

