Winnsboro locals prepare for 2020 Cleanest City Contest

WINNSBORO, LA. (03/06/2020)– Carol Pinnell-Alison says before moving to Louisiana, she never had the courage to go out and volunteer in the community. That all changed when she packed her bags from Georgia and settled down in Winnsboro.

“There was a ‘Let’s Improve Franklin’s Environment’ group that my husband through church and with several of the members and then he got me involved in that,” Pinnell-Alison said.

Carol has been volunteering for more than 30 years now and she won’t be stopping any time soon. She’s put her time in with the city’s beautification committee and works as the local Ag Extension Center agent. She says it’s been great to not only help improve the community, but be a part of it.

“You also learn a lot more about the community- your neighbors,” Pinnell-Alison said. “You meet people that you may not normally meet, becaseu we all tend to get in our little circles of comfort and this way you can learn other aspects of your community that you may not have been aware of.”

Carol says the Cleanest City Contest can’t be won in a single weekend. It’s a year round effort from the entire city.

“We have Rotary club, Lions club, Garden club, youth groups,” Pinnell-Alison said. “They’re all going to have a section of road to pick up trash to get ready.”

Anyone in Winnsboro can help by doing something as simple as picking up a cigarette butt.

“People are encouraging you to help,” Pinnell-Alison said. “They may not come out and search you out, but it you’re willing to put yourself out there. Folks are very willing for you to get involved with whatever you want to get involved in.”

Winnsboro placed first in their division last year. Volunteers say they are working hard to do it again. Judging for the 2020 Cleanest City Contest will be on March 25th.