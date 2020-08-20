The WHO urges everyone to get a flu shot this year

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The U.S. winter flu season is off to its earliest start in more than 15 years. An early barrage of illness in the South has begun to spread more broadly, and there’s a decent chance flu season could peak much earlier than normal, health officials say. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The World Health Organization urges everyone to get a flu shot this year. The health agency says getting a flu shot will help limit complications in the fight against Covid-19.

This recommendation echoes one that was recently made by the Food and Drug Administration cautioning all of America to be prepared for the upcoming flu season.

The WHO is also working with the CDC and manufacturers of the flu vaccine to ensure there are enough flu vaccines available to all Americans.