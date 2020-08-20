The WHO urges everyone to get a flu shot this year

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The World Health Organization urges everyone to get a flu shot this year. The health agency says getting a flu shot will help limit complications in the fight against Covid-19.
This recommendation echoes one that was recently made by the Food and Drug Administration cautioning all of America to be prepared for the upcoming flu season.
The WHO is also working with the CDC and manufacturers of the flu vaccine to ensure there are enough flu vaccines available to all Americans.
