How apple cider vinegar helped local woman shed pounds

WINNSBORO, La. (01/14/2020)-- Employees and patients stopped by the Franklin Medical Center in Winnsboro to celebrate 50 years of saving lives.

"The hospital opened January, 11, 1970. and with everything that has happened over 50 years we felt like this was a good occassion to look back and look back at where we've been, where we're going and all of the progress we have made over that period of time," Blake Kramer, Hospital Administrator, said.