How apple cider vinegar helped local woman shed pounds

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) — Chanell Sykes shares how her apple cider vinegar recipe helped her shed pounds without the bitter taste.
Coco’s Little Waist Drink:
- 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tsp Stevia
- 1 squirt of MiO (Blackberry Cherry is best)
- 6-8 oz water
- ice
