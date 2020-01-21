How apple cider vinegar helped local woman shed pounds

Health
Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) — Chanell Sykes shares how her apple cider vinegar recipe helped her shed pounds without the bitter taste.

Coco’s Little Waist Drink:

  • 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 tsp Stevia
  • 1 squirt of MiO (Blackberry Cherry is best)
  • 6-8 oz water
  • ice

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories