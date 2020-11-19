White House suggests tougher coronavirus rules in Louisiana

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The White House’s coronavirus advisers are urging Louisiana to step up its restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The call to ratchet up Louisiana’s efforts to contain the virus comes as the number of hospitalized virus patients edged higher Thursday amid a third wave of infections.

Gov. John Bel Edwards continues to sound the alarm about the latest spike. He expressed concern that people won’t take precautions and will gather as usual in packed houses for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The White House coronavirus task force said in its weekly report that Louisiana’s current mitigation efforts are inadequate.

The report said efforts must be increased to sustain health care capacity.