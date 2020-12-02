White House report: Arkansas in COVID-19 ‘red zone’ but seeing stability in new cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A White House report shows Arkansas is in the red zone but stable for COVID-19 cases and has the 24th highest rate of the virus in the country.

Arkansas has seen a decrease in test positivity, though, and is the White House’s orange zone.

According to a White House report released by the Arkansas Department of Health Wednesday, Arkansas’s rate for new cases is 390 per 100,000.

The red zone for cases mean there are 101 or more new cases per 100,000 population.

As of the report from November 29, Arkansas’s test positivity rate is 9.5%.

The orange zone for test positivity is between 8% and 10%.

Over the last three weeks, Pulaski, Washington and Benton counties have had the highest number of new cases over the last three weeks.

According to the report, 88% of all Arkansas counties have moderate or high levels of community transmission, which is in the yellow, orange or red zone. Nearly half (47%) of the counties in Arkansas are in the red zone for community transmission.

An average of 128 patients with confirmed cases and 195 with suspected cases were reported as newly admitted to Arkansas hospitals between November 21- 27.

The report states cases may be reaching a plateau in Arkansas but the percent of nursing homes with at least one positive staff member and positive residents is increasing. White House officials said in the report this indicates the virus spread is still broad.

White House officials recommend limiting restaurant indoor capacity to less than 25% and limiting bar hours until cases and test positivity decrease to the yellow zone.

According to the report, the following counties are in the red zone: Benton, Craighead, Sebastian, Saline, Greene, Garland, Jackson, Crawford, Mississippi, Boone, Hot Spring, Baxter, Polk, Poinsett, Carroll, Clay, Ouachita, Logan, Columbia, Drew, Ashley, Marion, Lawrence, Grant, Franklin, Fulton, Cleburne, Madison, Chicot, Dallas, Bradley, Newton, Prairie, Montgomery and Calhoun.

The following counties are considered to be in the orange zone: Washington, White, Faulkner, Pope, Crittenden, Miller, Conway, Union, Yell, Clark, Cross, Desha and Stone.

The following counties are considered to be in the yellow zone: Pulaski, Jefferson, Lonoke, Sharp, Randolph, St. Francis, Hempstead, Arkansas, Johnson, Phillips, Howard, Van Buren, Scott, Lincoln, Perry, Searcy, Lee and Monroe.

You can see the full report below.

