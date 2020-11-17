White House panel: Virus situation worsening in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A White House panel says the coronavirus situation is worsening in Arkansas and is recommending restaurants in most of the state limit indoor capacity to less than 25%.
The White House Coronavirus Task Force recommended the limit on capacity in the 52 counties classified as “red” or “orange.”
The panel’s report was released by the state Tuesday.
It also recommends limiting bar hours in those counties until the rate of new cases and test positivity decreases.
Arkansas currently limits bars, restaurants and other businesses to two-thirds capacity.
