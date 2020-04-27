WASHINGTON (WFLA) — The White House has canceled Monday’s Coronavirus Task Force media briefing, according to multiple correspondents.
The White House has been holding daily press conferences around 5 p.m. almost every weekday up until today.
The cancellation comes two days after President Trump suggested the briefings are “Not worth the time and effort.”
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor, state officials discuss state’s response at noon
- 183 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 6,094 total cases with 229 deaths
- White House cancels Monday Coronavirus Task Force briefing
- Details emerge about the shooting incident that killed one BRPD officer and injured another
- Lincoln Parish giving out more free face masks on Tuesday, April 28