Where to get the COVID-19 vaccine in NELA

WEST MONROE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health has announced that 501 vaccine providers in the state will receive very limited doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.
The vaccines, which are limited to the Phase 1B, Tier 1 group, can be found at the following providers in Northeast Louisiana:
Caldwell Parish:
- Caldwell Drug, 8141 Highway 165, Columbia
- Caldwell Parish Health Unit, 501 E Collins Road, Columbia
- J&K Drugs, 7190 Highway 165, Columbia
- The Medicine Cabinet, 7623 Highway 165, Columbia
Catahoula Parish:
- Brooks Drugs, 104 Mound Street, Jonesville
- Catahoula Parish Health Unit, 610 Dorothy Drive, Jonesville
Claiborne Parish:
- Ted’s Pharmacy LLC, 1866 Main Street, Haynesville
- Claiborne Health Unit, 624 W Main Street, Homer
- Claiborne Memorial Medical Center, 620 East College Street, Homer
Concordia Parish:
- Concordia Parish Health Unit, 200 Vernon Stevens Boulevard, Vidalia
- Reeves Drug Store, 307 Carter Street, Vidalia
- Riverfront Urgent Care, 107 Front Street, Vidalia
- Walmart Pharmacy #1106, 4283 Carter Street, Vidalia
- Southstar Urgent Care, 4319 Carter Street, Vidalia
East Carroll Parish:
- East Carroll Parish Health Unit, 403 Second Street, Lake Providence
- East Carroll Parish Hospital, 336 N Hood Street, Lake Providence
Franklin Parish:
- Adams Clinic Pharmacy, 1513 Eighth Street, Winnsboro
- Franklin Parish Health Unit, 6614 Main Street, Winnsboro
- K&S Drugs, 802 Adams Street, Winnsboro
- Southstar Urgent Care, 3645 Front Street, Winnsboro
- Walmart Pharmacy #976, 3360 Front Street, Winnsboro
Jackson Parish:
- Chatham Rural Health Clinic, 6619 Highway 34, Chatham
- Jackson Parish Health Unit, 228 Bond Street, Jonesboro
- Jackson Parish Hospital, 165 Beech Springs Road, Jonesboro
- Mitchell’s Pharmacy, 202 E Main Street, Jonesboro
- Walmart Pharmacy #149, 184 Old Winnfield Road, Jonesboro
La Salle Parish:
- La Salle Parish Health Unit, 1220 Pepper Street, Jena
- Premier Urgent Care, 3662 W Oak Street, Jena
- Walmart Pharmacy #498, 3670 W Oak Street, Jena
- Hardtner Medical Center, 1102 North Pine Road, Olla
- La Salle General Hospital, 187 Ninth Street, Jena
Lincoln Parish:
- PHSC Grambling Family Health Center, 7604 Highway 80, Grambling
- The Diabetes Care Center, 707 S Vienna Street, Ruston
- Green Clinic, 1200 S Farmerville Street, Ruston
- Lincoln Community Health Center, 1140 South Vienna Street, Ruston
- Lincoln Parish Health Unit, 405 E Georgia Avenue, Ruston
- Prescription Shoppe Pharmacy, 104 West Line Avenue, Ruston
- Ruston Apothecare, 1680 East Kentucky Avenue, Ruston
- Southstar Urgent Care, 117 North Service Road, Ruston
- The Health Hut, 310 W Mississippi Avenue, Ruston
- Walmart Pharmacy #23, 1201 N Service Road E, Ruston
- Walmart Pharmacy #4577, 321 W California Avenue, Ruston
Madison Parish:
- Madison Parish Health Unit, 123 Bailey Road, Tallulah
- Madison Parish Hospital, 900 Johnson Street, Tallulah
- Neumann’s Pharmacy, 900 Johnson Street, Tallulah
Morehouse Parish:
- Family Medicine Clinic, 530 Durham Street, Bastrop
- Morehouse General Hospital, 323 W Walnut Avenue, Bastrop
- Morehouse Parish Health Unit, 650 School Road, Bastrop
- Southstar Urgent Care, 2100 E Madison Street, Bastrop
- Walmart Pharmacy #98, 6091 Mer Rouge Road, Bastrop
Ouachita Parish:
- Affinity Family Walk‐in Clinic, 920 Oliver Road, Monroe
- Bienville Medical Center, 2123 Forsythe Ave. Monroe
- Family Medicine Clinic, 3510 Medical Park Drive, Monroe
- Ochsner LSU Health Monroe Family Practice, 4864 Jackson Street, Monroe
- Ouachita Parish Health Unit, 1650 Desiard St., Monroe
- Parkway Pharmacy, 10374 U.S. 165 North, Sterlington
- PHSC Desiard Primary Care Clinic, 2913 Betin St., Monroe
- Reliant Healthcare Pharmacy 1004 N 19th St., Monroe
- Rose of Sharon Baptist Church, 716 Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Monroe
- Southstar Urgent Care, 4015 Sterlington Road, Monroe
- St. Francis Medical Center, 309 Jackson St., Monroe
- Walmart Pharmacy #1193 ‐ Monroe, 2701 Louisville Ave., Monroe
- Walmart Pharmacy #2919 ‐ Monroe, 4430 DeSiard St., Monroe
- Walmart Pharmacy #2940 ‐ West Monroe, 5251 Cypress St., West Monroe
- Walmart Pharmacy #307 ‐ West Monroe, 1025 Glenwood Drive, West Monroe
- Walmart Pharmacy #3743 ‐ West Monroe, 2400 Cypress St., West Monroe
- Walmart Pharmacy #3745 ‐ Monroe, 1840 McKeen Place. Monroe
Richland Parish:
- Delhi Health Center Pharmacy, 414 Broadway Street, Delhi
- Delhi Hospital, 407 Cincinnati Street, Delhi
- E.W. Thomson’s Drug Co., 213 Depot Street, Delhi
- Richardson Medical Center, 254 Highway 3048, Rayville
- Richland Parish Health Unit, 21 Lynn Gayle Robertson Road, Rayville
- Walmart Pharmacy #1109, 1806 Julia Street, Rayville
Tensas Parish:
- Tensas Community Health Center, 402 Levee Street, St. Joseph
Union Parish:
- Bernice Pharmacy, 417 E Main Street, Bernice
- Southstar Urgent Care, 965 Sterlington Highway, Farmerville
- Union General Hospital, 901 James Avenue, Farmerville
- Union Parish Health Unit, 1002 Marion Highway, Farmerville
- Walmart Pharmacy #1110, 833 Sterlington Highway, Farmerville
- Morehouse Community Medical Center, 335 Main Street, Marion
West Carroll:
- Perkins Family Pharmacy, 803 E Main Street, Oak Grove
- Walmart Pharmacy #1108, 705 S Constitution Avenue, Oak Grove
- West Carroll Memorial Hospital, 706 Ross Street, Oak Grove
- West Carroll Parish Health Unit, 402 Beale Street, Oak Grove
Winn:
- Walmart Pharmacy #244, 5940 Highway 167 North, Winnfield
- Winn Parish Health Unit, 5693 U.S. Highway 167, Winnfield