Where to get the COVID-19 vaccine in NELA

Coronavirus

WEST MONROE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health has announced that 501 vaccine providers in the state will receive very limited doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The vaccines, which are limited to the Phase 1B, Tier 1 group, can be found at the following providers in Northeast Louisiana:

Caldwell Parish:

  • Caldwell Drug, 8141 Highway 165, Columbia
  • Caldwell Parish Health Unit, 501 E Collins Road, Columbia
  • J&K Drugs, 7190 Highway 165, Columbia
  • The Medicine Cabinet, 7623 Highway 165, Columbia

Catahoula Parish:

  • Brooks Drugs, 104 Mound Street, Jonesville
  • Catahoula Parish Health Unit, 610 Dorothy Drive, Jonesville

Claiborne Parish:

  • Ted’s Pharmacy LLC, 1866 Main Street, Haynesville
  • Claiborne Health Unit, 624 W Main Street, Homer
  • Claiborne Memorial Medical Center, 620 East College Street, Homer

Concordia Parish:

  • Concordia Parish Health Unit, 200 Vernon Stevens Boulevard, Vidalia
  • Reeves Drug Store, 307 Carter Street, Vidalia
  • Riverfront Urgent Care, 107 Front Street, Vidalia
  • Walmart Pharmacy #1106, 4283 Carter Street, Vidalia
  • Southstar Urgent Care, 4319 Carter Street, Vidalia

East Carroll Parish:

  • East Carroll Parish Health Unit, 403 Second Street, Lake Providence
  • East Carroll Parish Hospital, 336 N Hood Street, Lake Providence

Franklin Parish:

  • Adams Clinic Pharmacy, 1513 Eighth Street, Winnsboro
  • Franklin Parish Health Unit, 6614 Main Street, Winnsboro
  • K&S Drugs, 802 Adams Street, Winnsboro
  • Southstar Urgent Care, 3645 Front Street, Winnsboro
  • Walmart Pharmacy #976, 3360 Front Street, Winnsboro

Jackson Parish:

  • Chatham Rural Health Clinic, 6619 Highway 34, Chatham
  • Jackson Parish Health Unit, 228 Bond Street, Jonesboro
  • Jackson Parish Hospital, 165 Beech Springs Road, Jonesboro
  • Mitchell’s Pharmacy, 202 E Main Street, Jonesboro
  • Walmart Pharmacy #149, 184 Old Winnfield Road, Jonesboro

La Salle Parish:

  • La Salle Parish Health Unit, 1220 Pepper Street, Jena
  • Premier Urgent Care, 3662 W Oak Street, Jena
  • Walmart Pharmacy #498, 3670 W Oak Street, Jena
  • Hardtner Medical Center, 1102 North Pine Road, Olla
  • La Salle General Hospital, 187 Ninth Street, Jena

Lincoln Parish:

  • PHSC Grambling Family Health Center, 7604 Highway 80, Grambling
  • The Diabetes Care Center, 707 S Vienna Street, Ruston
  • Green Clinic, 1200 S Farmerville Street, Ruston
  • Lincoln Community Health Center, 1140 South Vienna Street, Ruston
  • Lincoln Parish Health Unit, 405 E Georgia Avenue, Ruston
  • Prescription Shoppe Pharmacy, 104 West Line Avenue, Ruston
  • Ruston Apothecare, 1680 East Kentucky Avenue, Ruston
  • Southstar Urgent Care, 117 North Service Road, Ruston
  • The Health Hut, 310 W Mississippi Avenue, Ruston
  • Walmart Pharmacy #23, 1201 N Service Road E, Ruston
  • Walmart Pharmacy #4577, 321 W California Avenue, Ruston

Madison Parish:

  • Madison Parish Health Unit, 123 Bailey Road, Tallulah
  • Madison Parish Hospital, 900 Johnson Street, Tallulah
  • Neumann’s Pharmacy, 900 Johnson Street, Tallulah

Morehouse Parish:

  • Family Medicine Clinic, 530 Durham Street, Bastrop
  • Morehouse General Hospital, 323 W Walnut Avenue, Bastrop
  • Morehouse Parish Health Unit, 650 School Road, Bastrop
  • Southstar Urgent Care, 2100 E Madison Street, Bastrop
  • Walmart Pharmacy #98, 6091 Mer Rouge Road, Bastrop

Ouachita Parish:

  • Affinity Family Walk‐in Clinic, 920 Oliver Road, Monroe
  • Bienville Medical Center, 2123 Forsythe Ave. Monroe
  • Family Medicine Clinic, 3510 Medical Park Drive, Monroe
  • Ochsner LSU Health Monroe Family Practice, 4864 Jackson Street, Monroe
  • Ouachita Parish Health Unit, 1650 Desiard St., Monroe
  • Parkway Pharmacy, 10374 U.S. 165 North, Sterlington
  • PHSC Desiard Primary Care Clinic, 2913 Betin St., Monroe
  • Reliant Healthcare Pharmacy 1004 N 19th St., Monroe
  • Rose of Sharon Baptist Church, 716 Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Monroe
  • Southstar Urgent Care, 4015 Sterlington Road, Monroe
  • St. Francis Medical Center, 309 Jackson St., Monroe
  • Walmart Pharmacy #1193 ‐ Monroe, 2701 Louisville Ave., Monroe
  • Walmart Pharmacy #2919 ‐ Monroe, 4430 DeSiard St., Monroe
  • Walmart Pharmacy #2940 ‐ West  Monroe, 5251 Cypress St., West Monroe
  • Walmart Pharmacy #307 ‐ West Monroe, 1025 Glenwood Drive, West Monroe
  • Walmart Pharmacy #3743 ‐ West Monroe, 2400 Cypress St., West Monroe
  • Walmart Pharmacy #3745 ‐ Monroe,  1840 McKeen Place. Monroe

Richland Parish:

  • Delhi Health Center Pharmacy, 414 Broadway Street, Delhi
  • Delhi Hospital, 407 Cincinnati Street, Delhi
  • E.W. Thomson’s Drug Co., 213 Depot Street, Delhi
  • Richardson Medical Center, 254 Highway 3048, Rayville
  • Richland Parish Health Unit, 21 Lynn Gayle Robertson Road, Rayville
  • Walmart Pharmacy #1109, 1806 Julia Street, Rayville

Tensas Parish:

  • Tensas Community Health Center, 402 Levee Street, St. Joseph

Union Parish:

  • Bernice Pharmacy, 417 E Main Street, Bernice
  • Southstar Urgent Care, 965 Sterlington Highway, Farmerville
  • Union General Hospital, 901 James Avenue, Farmerville
  • Union Parish Health Unit, 1002 Marion Highway, Farmerville
  • Walmart Pharmacy #1110, 833 Sterlington Highway, Farmerville
  • Morehouse Community Medical Center, 335 Main Street, Marion

West Carroll:

  • Perkins Family Pharmacy, 803 E Main Street, Oak Grove
  • Walmart Pharmacy #1108, 705 S Constitution Avenue, Oak Grove
  • West Carroll Memorial Hospital, 706 Ross Street, Oak Grove
  • West Carroll Parish Health Unit, 402 Beale Street, Oak Grove

Winn:

  • Walmart Pharmacy #244, 5940 Highway 167 North, Winnfield
  • Winn Parish Health Unit, 5693 U.S. Highway 167, Winnfield

