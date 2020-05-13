West Monroe High School to hold “Drive Thru Senior Check Out” this week

WEST MONROE, La. — West Monroe High School (WMHS) is holding an on-campus “Drive-Thru Senior Check Out” this Thursday and Friday, May 14th & 15th.

The event will run from 10 AM to 12 PM and 1 PM to 3 PM on both days.

According to WMHS Principal Shelby Ainsworth, the event will involve a drive-thru campus, stopping at various stations including personal information checks, textbooks, fee payments, academic records, giveaways, and more.

The seniors’ will also visit the guidance department where they will be given their high school diploma. This will not take the place of the graduation ceremony which is planned for later this Summer.

