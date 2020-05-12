WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. — The West Carroll Office of Emergency Preparedness announced today that there will be mobile testing in the parish starting on May 27, 2020.
The testing will be conducted throughout the parish between May 27th and June 2nd.
Officials say that you do not have to have a doctors order nor do you have to have any symptoms, but only 50 people will be tested each day.
You will need the following to be tested:
- Louisiana ID Card or Driver’s License for proof of address
- Be at least 18 years of age
For the Oak Grove area, testing will take place at the Thomas Jason Lingo Center, located at 10284 Highway 17. Testing will be held on the following days:
- Wednesday, May 27, 2020 — 8 AM to 11 AM
- Thursday, May 28, 2020 — 8 AM to 11 AM
- Friday, May 29, 2020 — 8 AM to 11 AM
For the Epps area, testing will take place at the Epps Town Hall, located at 120 Maple Street. Testing will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020, between 8 AM and 11 AM.
For the Kilbourne area, testing will take place at the Kilbourne Baptist Church, located at 415 Center Street. Testing will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, between 8 AM and 11 AM.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- No Fans, No Dome: Saints HOF Michael Lewis experienced both
- West Carroll Parish announces COVID-19 testing sites and dates
- Governor Hutchinson announces cease-and-desist order against Fort Smith concert
- House unveils $3 trillion virus bill including second round of stimulus checks, state aid
- Mexican fugitives will face drug, murder and child rape charges in the US