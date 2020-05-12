West Carroll Parish announces COVID-19 testing sites and dates

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. — The West Carroll Office of Emergency Preparedness announced today that there will be mobile testing in the parish starting on May 27, 2020.

The testing will be conducted throughout the parish between May 27th and June 2nd.

Officials say that you do not have to have a doctors order nor do you have to have any symptoms, but only 50 people will be tested each day.

You will need the following to be tested:

Louisiana ID Card or Driver’s License for proof of address

Be at least 18 years of age

For the Oak Grove area, testing will take place at the Thomas Jason Lingo Center, located at 10284 Highway 17. Testing will be held on the following days:

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 — 8 AM to 11 AM

Thursday, May 28, 2020 — 8 AM to 11 AM

Friday, May 29, 2020 — 8 AM to 11 AM

For the Epps area, testing will take place at the Epps Town Hall, located at 120 Maple Street. Testing will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020, between 8 AM and 11 AM.

For the Kilbourne area, testing will take place at the Kilbourne Baptist Church, located at 415 Center Street. Testing will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, between 8 AM and 11 AM.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: