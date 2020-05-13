Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Coronavirus Closures/Postponements

School Lunch Programs

WATCH: Police Jury discusses COVID-19 mobile testing in Ouachita Parish

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — The Ouachita Parish Police Jury held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss COVID-19 mobile testing within the parish.

The press conference was held at the Ouachita Parish Emergency Operations Center and can be watched above.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories