OUACHITA PARISH, La. — The Ouachita Parish Police Jury held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss COVID-19 mobile testing within the parish.
The press conference was held at the Ouachita Parish Emergency Operations Center and can be watched above.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards to give update on COVID-19 response, Phase One re-opening
- WATCH: Police Jury discusses COVID-19 mobile testing in Ouachita Parish
- Known virus cases up in Louisiana but hospitalizations drop
- 64K deemed ineligible stay on La. Medicaid because of virus
- Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor, state officials discuss increasing testing