WASHINGTON, D.C (BRPROUD) – The COVID-19 vaccine is here and on Monday, the public is going to learn more about Operation Warp Speed and COVID-19 vaccine distribution through the United States.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense are holding a news conference about these subjects.
You can watch it live right here starting at 10:30 a.m.
- WATCH: Operation Warp Speed and COVID-19 vaccine distribution news conference
