WATCH: Monroe Mayor holds COVID-19 update briefing

MONROE, La. — Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo held a COVID-19 update briefing on Thursday afternoon to give an update on the city’s response to coronavirus.

Mayor Mayo was joined by a group of local pastors to give a short message about the coronavirus. Mayo also spoke about the economic impact the pandemic has had on the city.

