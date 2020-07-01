Gov. Edwards held a COVID-19 update briefing for Wednesday

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards is held a press briefing Wednesday afternoon to give an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the state reported a total number of cases in the state of 60,178 and the total number of deaths of 3,130.

