Gov. Edwards held a COVID-19 update briefing for Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards is held a press briefing Wednesday afternoon to give an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus.
The briefing began at 2:30 PM and can be viewed within this article, via the KTVE/KARD mobile app, or on our Facebook page.
On Wednesday, the state reported a total number of cases in the state of 60,178 and the total number of deaths of 3,130.
