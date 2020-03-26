Coronavirus Information

Watch Live at 2:30 p.m.- Gov. Edwards to give update on Louisiana’s COVID-19 response

Coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards will provide an update Thursday afternoon about the state’s response to the coronavirus.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m.

You can watch the news conference live above starting at 2:30 p.m.

