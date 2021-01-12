WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards announces state will stay in current COVID-19 restrictions until Feb. 10

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Governor John Bel Edwards is set to hold his weekly COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday afternoon to give an update on Louisiana’s response to the Coronavirus.

The briefing is expected to begin at 3:30 PM and can be viewed within this article. The stream will show a live feed from LPB until Gov. Edwards begins his briefing.

Gov. Edwards is expected on Tuesday to announce whether or not the state will remain in the current modified Phase Two restrictions. The current order was extended on December 23, 2020, and is set to expire tomorrow, January 13, 2021.

The governor is also expected to address the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations across the state.

On Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,673 new cases and 53 new deaths bringing the total number of cases to 352,939 and the total number of deaths to 7,971 for the state.