WATCH AT 2:30 PM: Gov. Edwards to hold COVID-19, hurricane recovery briefing on Thursday

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to remind Louisiana residents that a highly effective thing within their power to do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to simply wear a mask, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at a press conference update on the state’s COVID-19 situation at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Governor John Bel Edwards is set to hold a media briefing on Thursday afternoon to give an update on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 and the ongoing recovery efforts related to Hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Zeta.

The briefing, which is expected to begin at 2:30 PM, will be held in the Governor’s Press Room at the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

On Wednesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Louisiana surpassed 200,000 when the LDH reported 2,239 new case and 28 new deaths.

The full briefing will be viewable within this article beginning at 2:30 PM.