WATCH AT 2:30: Gov. Edwards to give update on COVID-19, Phase 3 of reopening

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to speak on Monday afternoon about the plans for the third phase of reopening in Louisiana.

This comes as Gov. Edwards expressed concern over the spike in coronavirus cases seen last week. Gov. Edwards is expected to make a decision regarding whether or not Louisiana can move into the third phase of reopening on Monday. He is also expected to announce that decision during his Monday afternoon press briefing.

As of Monday, the state has reported a total number of 50,239 cases and 3,004 deaths.

You can watch Gov. Edwards full briefing within this article, on the KTVE/KARD mobile app, or on the KTVE/KARD Facebook page beginning at 2:30 PM.

