WATCH AT 2 PM: Gov. Edwards to hold media briefing on Friday afternoon as Louisiana moves to Phase Three

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards smiles after a reporter’s request for details after Edwards said there would be few given at a press conference in Baton Rouge, La., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Edwards says the state will ease various restrictions on public gatherings aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 — but he’s withholding details for a day. Edwards said Thursday that Louisiana will move to “Phase Three” of restrictions after current restrictions expire Friday. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards is set to hold a media briefing on the afternoon of Friday, September 11, 2020, to give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 and Hurricane Laura.

On Thursday, Gov. Edwards announced that Louisiana would be moving into Phase Three of the Coronavirus guidelines set by the White House. More specific details on what businesses will be open and what restrictions will be in place during Phase Three are expected to be released during Gov. Edwards media briefing today.

Friday’s briefing is expected to begin at 2 PM.

It can be streamed live within this article, on the KTVE/KARD mobile app, and on the KTVE/KARD Facebook page.