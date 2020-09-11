WATCH AT 2 PM: Gov. Edwards to hold media briefing on Friday afternoon as Louisiana moves to Phase Three

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards is set to hold a media briefing on the afternoon of Friday, September 11, 2020, to give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 and Hurricane Laura.
On Thursday, Gov. Edwards announced that Louisiana would be moving into Phase Three of the Coronavirus guidelines set by the White House. More specific details on what businesses will be open and what restrictions will be in place during Phase Three are expected to be released during Gov. Edwards media briefing today.
Friday’s briefing is expected to begin at 2 PM.
It can be streamed live within this article, on the KTVE/KARD mobile app, and on the KTVE/KARD Facebook page.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Interactive: State-by-state look at mail-in, early voting options
- Judge to hear arguments in George Floyd case, officers seek their own trial
- UPDATE: Second suspect arrested in Parkview Double Homicide, police still searching for one more
- West Monroe man accused of violating a protective order
- UPDATE: Oldest and longest-serving employee with the city of El Dorado awarded with a plaque for decades of service