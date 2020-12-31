WATCH AT 10 AM: Gov. Edwards to hold last COVID-19 update for 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards is set to hold his last COVID-19 update briefing for 2020 on Thursday morning.

The briefing is expected to begin at 10 AM and can be streamed within this article.

