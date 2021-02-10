Walmart and Sam’s Club to offer COVID-19 Vaccines in Louisiana

A member of staff at the university hospital injects the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 into a patient in Duesseldorf, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – Do you need to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

If so, starting on Friday, February 12, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are providing another place for you to get the vaccine.

If you are interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine, you can find locations at the Walmart and Louisiana Department of Health websites.

You can schedule a vaccine appointment at any Walmart and Sam’s Club location.

Appointments are available every day of the week and “you do not have to be a member of Sam’s Club to sign-up for an appointment.”

This is all made possible through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

“Ninety percent of the country lives within ten miles of a Walmart. We’re committed to helping people live better – and healthier lives – in Louisiana, and we take that role very seriously,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness. “We want to help the country re-open, but we can only achieve that through widespread COVID-19 vaccination. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to expand access to the vaccine and reach that goal.”