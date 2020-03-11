Virus threat: New Orleans St. Patrick’s Day parade canceled

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — City of News Orleans officials say they are canceling all weekend events as the number of Louisiana residents who have tested positive for the new coronavirus grew to six.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Tuesday events, including the Downtown St. Patrick’s Day parade, have been canceled to combat the spread of coronavirus.

According to Gov. John Bel Edwards the state currently has a total of six presumptive positive cases.

The state’s first case was announced Monday.

Edwards has urged people to remain calm, but to take precautions.

