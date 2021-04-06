Vaccine milestones: More than 2 million shots, 800k+ fully vaccinated

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – There were huge milestones on Monday in Louisiana’s COVID-19 vaccine effort.

More than two million shots have gone into arms and more than 800,000 people have completed the vaccine series.

The Department is reporting an additional 86,626 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,045,266 doses, including 834,087 completed two-dose series.



These data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. pic.twitter.com/WPmlS8M3Xx — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) April 5, 2021

“I don’t think we’re out of the woods yet,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, the State’s Health Officer with the Louisiana Department of Health.

Dr. Kanter said the milestone is encouraging, especially now that the state is getting more vaccine doses from the feds. This as the Governor opened eligibility to anyone at least 16-years-old.

Today, every Louisianan 16 and older is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Get your shot, encourage your friends and family to get their shots, and help bring back Louisiana and beat COVID-19. #lagov pic.twitter.com/ePyoBHm3HT — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 29, 2021

“You know, up until a week or two ago, we were so constrained with supply. We had to stretch what we got so thin, but now we’re getting more doses from the Feds, which is good for us which means we can spread it even farther,” said Dr. Kanter.

Dr. Kanter said it’s easier now to get a vaccine appointment.

A recent survey from the LSU Public Policy Research lab found a third of Louisiana adults say they would refuse a COVID-19 shot.

Dr. Kanter says it’s up to us to help end the pandemic with the other variants of the virus out there and other states seeing a fourth surge in positive cases.

“If you’ve already been vaccinated, thank you. Excellent. I want you now to go talk to your friends and family who haven’t. Tell them what your experience has been like. Share facts about the vaccine. Share your experience. See if you can encourage those around you to get vaccinated too,” said Dr. Kanter.

