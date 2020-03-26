United Way of NELA establishes COVID-19 response fund

WEST MONROE, La. — The United Way of Northeast Louisiana has established a fund made up of donations to support response and recovery efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All donations received will be used for COVID-19 response efforts in Northeast Louisiana and they say that none of the money will be used for United Way of Northeast Louisiana overhead or administration.

“This COVID-19 Response Fund will be made possible through the generous contributions of individuals and corporations over and above the vital dollars that are already being given. It is critical at this time for United Way NELA to continue its support of the essential programs we are currently funding.” Blake Wheelis, Chair of the United Way NELA Board of Directors

You can donate by one of the following methods:

Texting LACOVID to 91999

to Giving online at unitedwaynela.org/relief

Mailing a check or money order to United Way of Northeast Louisiana at 1201 Hudson Lane, Monroe, LA, 71201. Please indicate a donation to the UWNELA COVID-19 Response Fund in the memo of your check or money order.

