Union County Judge Mike Loftin confirms Coronavirus case

UNION COUNTY, Ark. – According to the Union County Judge Mike Loftin, there has been a confirmed case of Coronavirus in Union County Arkansas.

Judge Loftin asks everyone to please take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by staying home as much as possible and to practice proper hygiene such as washing your hands.

