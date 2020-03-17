WATCH: ULM live-streaming community seminar on COVID-19

Coronavirus Information

MONROE, La. (Press Release) — The University of Louisiana Monroe College of Health Sciences and College of Pharmacy will present a community seminar on COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, at noon on Tuesday, March 17. 

The public may watch the seminar via live streaming on YouTube – youtube.com/user/hawksulm/live.

Panelists will be Courtney Robertson, Pharm.D., BCPS, Ashley Wiltcher, APRN, AGPCNP-BC, Adult Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Program Leader and guest Dr. Euil E. Luther, director of Family Medicine, Ochsner-LSU Health Sciences Center-Shreveport/Monroe Medical Center.

Speakers will share information and research from the Centers for Disease Control and other resources, answer frequently asked questions and address myths related to the coronavirus. 

