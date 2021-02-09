ULM to administer COVID-19 vaccines this week to those eligible

MONROE, La. — The University of Louisiana Monroe’s College of Pharmacy is set to offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to individuals at the university and within the community who meet the eligibility criteria set by the Louisiana Department of Health.

Faculty with the College of Pharmacy and Doctor of Pharmacy students will be giving the injections, with ULM College of Health Sciences and Louisiana Delta Community College School of Nursing and Allied Health Services faculty and students assisting.

The vaccines will be given on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at the College of Pharmacy. They will also be given on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at The Hangar, which is on the second floor of ULM’s Student Union Building.

You must make an appointment online ahead of time. They will not accept any walk-in appointments.

Tuesday, Feb. 9 – ULM College of Pharmacy: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/covid-19-vaccine-clinic-2921-tickets-140024492025



Wednesday, Feb. 10 – ULM Student Union: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/covid-19-vaccine-clinic-21021-tickets-140021274401



Thursday, Feb. 11 – ULM Student Union: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/covid-19-vaccine-clinic-21121-tickets-140023352617



Friday, Feb. 12 – ULM Student Union: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/covid-19-vaccine-clinic-21221-tickets-140024146993

If all the appointment times are taken, you can join the waitlist for people to be contacted if more doses become available. Click here to join the waitlist.

Parking is available at the ULM Pharmacy building on Bienville Drive. Parking on campus is in Lot 23, across DeSiard Street from KFC: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, noon-5 p.m. Thursday, and 8 a.m.-noon Friday.