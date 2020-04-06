ULM students receive assistance from emergency fund

ULM students moved out of campus residence halls as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ULM Foundation and the university established a Financial Emergency Fund to provide immediate assistance for students in financial crisis. ULM Photo Services

MONROE, La. — Some students at ULM have received a helping hand from the community and alumni amid the coronavirus epidemic.

The Financial Emergency Fund was set up by the ULM Foundation to help students who have been impacted financially by COVID-19.

As of April 6, donations to the fund totaled almost $23,000 and 350 students had applied to the fund. Currently, the committee has awarded more than $15,000. The deadline to apply for the fund was April 6, but if donations continue and students continue to apply, that could date be extended

In a letter thanking donors, Executive Director Susan Chappell of the ULM Foundation provided general information about the student requests: