ULM students receive assistance from emergency fund

MONROE, La. — Some students at ULM have received a helping hand from the community and alumni amid the coronavirus epidemic.
The Financial Emergency Fund was set up by the ULM Foundation to help students who have been impacted financially by COVID-19.
As of April 6, donations to the fund totaled almost $23,000 and 350 students had applied to the fund. Currently, the committee has awarded more than $15,000. The deadline to apply for the fund was April 6, but if donations continue and students continue to apply, that could date be extended
In a letter thanking donors, Executive Director Susan Chappell of the ULM Foundation provided general information about the student requests:
- Loss of jobs with no other opportunities for work.
- Many are ineligible for unemployment and/or SNAP benefits. If approved, the amount is too low cover needs.
- Campus residents moved in with friends or returned home, but are without computers and/or internet access.
- Parents that support students are laid off or furloughed.
- Most requests are to pay rent, car insurance, car notes, internet services, phone bills, groceries, necessities, etc.
- International students with no way to go home and their families who send money are also unable to work. Some have also lost their off-campus jobs.
- A few students are dealing with COVID-19 in their own families.