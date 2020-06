According to officials from ULM, an unidentified athlete from the school has tested positive for COVID-19.

Information on the sport in which the athlete participates in was not provided.

Sources tell NBC 10 Sports that the athlete “ran a low grade fever” and was “turned away and tested”. Once the test results came back, the person was instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days.

